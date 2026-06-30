Tyler Fletcher Siblings: All About Jack Fletcher

Tyler Robert Fletcher, born on March 19, 2007, in Manchester, England, is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United.

Although born in England, he represents Scotland at the international level, leveraging his eligibility through his father.

Tyler has quickly risen through the ranks of top academies, establishing himself as one of the most promising young talents in English football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tyler is part of a notable footballing family.

He is the twin brother of Jack Fletcher, who also plays as a midfielder in Manchester United’s academy and has broken into the first-team setup.

The brothers were born in 2007 and have followed remarkably parallel paths in their early careers.

Their father is Darren Fletcher, the former Manchester United and Scotland captain, who now serves as Manchester United’s Under-18 manager.

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Career

Fletcher began his football development at Manchester City’s academy, where he spent several years honing his skills alongside his brother Jack.

In July 2023, the twins transferred to Manchester United for a combined fee reported around £1.25 million, marking a return to the club where their father enjoyed legendary status.

Tyler adapted swiftly to his new environment, featuring for the Under-18 and Under-21 sides while recovering from injuries and showcasing his technical abilities and vision in midfield.

By the 2024/25 season, he had become a key performer in youth competitions, contributing significantly with assists in the U18 Premier League and helping the team reach the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

His consistent performances earned him spots on the first-team bench.

Tyler made his senior debut for Manchester United during the 2025-26 season, joining his brother Jack and father Darren in a historic father-and-twin-sons trio to have played in the Premier League.

On the international stage, he initially represented England at youth levels before committing to Scotland, earning senior call-ups and even featuring in a World Cup squad, highlighting his rapid ascent.

Accolades

At youth level, Fletcher contributed to Manchester United’s successes in the U18 Premier League and U18 Premier League Cup.

He also tasted victory in the Premier League Summer Series with the senior squad.

In May 2026, he was awarded the prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year trophy, recognizing his outstanding contributions and development with Manchester United’s Under-21 side.