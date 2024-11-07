Australian Breakdancer Rachael Gunn Announces Retirement After Olympic Backlash

Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, popularly known as B-girl Raygun, has announced her retirement from competition following intense criticism over her performance at the Paris Olympics.

Gunn, a 37-year-old university lecturer, failed to score in her three rounds at the Olympics, using unconventional moves such as the sprinkler and a kangaroo hop.

Her unique style quickly attracted widespread attention and controversy, sparking debates on social media and within the breaking community.

Gunn had initially planned to continue competing, but the negative reaction led her to reconsider.

Speaking to radio station 2DayFM, Gunn said the experience had been “upsetting” and made it hard to continue in the sport.

“I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems really difficult for me to do now,” she explained, noting how the scrutiny and online backlash had affected her.

The fallout from her performance included hurtful messages, along with an anonymous petition demanding she apologize and alleging favoritism in her selection.

Olympic officials came to Gunn’s defense, but her performance still divided opinions among fans and athletes.

Some criticized her style, arguing it made light of the art form, while others defended her creative approach.

Her routine even reignited debates over breaking’s place in the Olympics, with some questioning if it should have been included in a structured competition format.

“Dancing is so much fun, and it makes you feel good,” she said. “I still dance, and I still break, but that’s like in my living room with my partner!”