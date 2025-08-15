Australian man found dead on his couch in Parklands

An Australian man was found dead in his apartment in Parklands area, Nairobi.

His girlfriend told police she was sleeping in their bedroom while the deceased Moris Bradley Mark spent his time on the couch in the living room on Wednesday before he was found unresponsive.

An ambulance was called to the house on Thursday August 14 where officials confirmed he had died.

Assorted medicines were found in his bag. Police said they are waiting for a postmortem report on the body to establish the cause of the death.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Ndiru, Ndhiwa, Homabay County are investigating the murder of a woman who was found lying dead on a footpath.

Police said the body of Judith Moraa, 32 was found naked on the footpath long after her murder by unknown people.

Police said the woman had bruises on her buttocks, thighs and hands. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And in Kapko village, Nandi County, one Robert Ouko Obonyo was attacked and killed by unknown assailants while going home from work. He sustained multiple fatal injuries and fell on the roadside where the body was found, police said.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the attack. No arrest has been made so far. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

in Kiungani, Kimilili, Bungoma County, a 16-year-old girl died after falling into a borehole in Wamuini “B’ village.

The girl slipped into the 65-foot deep borehole dying.

Her body was later retrieved and taken to the mortuary, police said.

A man who was with her at the time of the incident was arrested for grilling.