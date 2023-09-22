Authorities Seize 320L And 60 Cartons Of Counterfeit Alcohol In Murang’a County

Detectives in Murang’a County have successfully confiscated 60 cartons of counterfeit alcohol, along with 320 liters of raw spirit and a reel of certified excise stamps.

The operation, conducted in Gituamba Village, Ngatho Location, was carried out by officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Gun Owners Association (NGAO).

The seized items included various suspected second-generation alcoholic drinks bearing brand names such as Trace Vodka, People Vodka, Magic Times, Kenya Cane, Chrome Gin, and Tripple Ace Vodka.

A total of 320 liters of raw spirit were also among the confiscated goods.

NPS confirmed the operation, which took place around 1400 hours.

Investigations are currently underway pending arrest of an unknown accused identified as PAKA.

This happens as the country is committed to ending illicit alcohol consumption. Recently, NACADA has patnered with church authorities to combat drug use.

