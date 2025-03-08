Autopsy shows Majengo man was shot and not stabbed during protests 

An autopsy on the body of Dennis Muthui, who was shot dead by police officers during protests at Nairobi’s Majengo slums, revealed that the 26-year-old died out of bleeding as a result of a gunshot wound.

Government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor said the wound was direct to the stomach.

He added the victim was shot at close range with a small-caliber weapon, probably a pistol.

This is contrary to earlier reports by the police that he was stabbed.

Muthui’s family is now calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the killer cop.

During the postmortem exercise, Dr. Oduor said he recovered gun pellets and plastics from the deceased’s abdomen.

The same exhibits were collected by Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) investigators as part of their probe.

Muthui was shot on Wednesday in the mayhem and protests that befell Majengo estate after 17-year-old Ibrahim Ramadhan was killed by the police.

In the chaotic exchange between rioters and police, a yet-to-be-identified police officer targeted Muthui.

Moments later, the National Police Service (NPS) reported that the victim had been stabbed by criminals and died.

In their statement, the NPS noted that they had interdicted the officer responsible for Ibrahim’s killing.

As of now, Muthui’s family demands the arrest and prosecution of the police officer responsible for the unfortunate murder of their kin as they start the long walk in search of justice.

Police said two of their cars were damaged. They include one which was set ablaze and a Volkswagen Amarok double cabin pick-up which was damaged on both rear and front windscreens, side windows and side mirrors,

Seven staff houses at Kamukunji AP headquarters staff police line were burnt down, Pumwani location chief’s office vandalised, Gorofani sub location assistant chief’s offices was burnt down and Majengo sub location assistant chief’s office was burnt down.

In the riot three police officers were injured. A group of human rights organizations have demanded action on the officer who shot and killed the boy triggering the protests.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission and Kamkunji Human Rights Defenders demanded an immediate end to the use of lethal force by police and added the right to protest must be upheld.

“We also demand that IPOA launch an investigation into the officers responsible for these shootings and ensure those found guilty face justice.”

“We will continue monitoring the situation and gathering evidence to ensure accountability,” the two agencies said in a statement.

At lead 37 people were injured during the protests that broke out after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the area.