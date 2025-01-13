Babar Azam, one of the finest cricketers of his generation, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Renowned for his exceptional batting skills, Babar has earned his place among cricket’s elite, serving as the former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team. His rise to prominence has been marked by numerous accolades, stellar performances, and a growing influence both on and off the field.

Babar Azam Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth October 15, 1994 Place of Birth Walled City, Lahore, Punjab

Early Life

Born Mohammad Babar Azam on October 15, 1994, in Walled City, Lahore, Punjab, Babar hails from a Punjabi Muslim family. From an early age, his fascination with cricket was fueled by his older cousins’ stories about the sport. Starting as a ball boy at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, he later joined a cricket academy, where his journey to professional cricket began.

Babar’s international career took off in May 2015 when he debuted for Pakistan in a One Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe. Scoring a half-century in his first game, he quickly became a key player for the team. Over the years, his consistent performances have made him a mainstay in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Babar Azam Career

Babar Azam’s career trajectory is filled with record-breaking moments and exceptional performances. He holds the top spot in the ICC rankings for One Day Internationals (ODIs) and is ranked among the top batters in Test and T20 formats.

In 2016, Babar etched his name in history by scoring 360 runs in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, setting a new record. By 2017, he became the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in ODIs, earning a spot in the ICC’s top 10 batsmen rankings.

His leadership capabilities came to the forefront when he captained Pakistan in various formats, including the 2020 home series against Zimbabwe. Despite stepping down as captain in 2023 following Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, Babar remains a pivotal figure in the team.

Domestic and League Contributions

Babar’s domestic career has been equally impressive. Over the years, he has represented various teams, including Islamabad Leopards, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In 2023, he captained Peshawar Zalmi, earning a reported $170,000 salary for the season.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Net Worth 2025

Internationally, Babar has played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Somerset in England’s T20 Blast.

Babar Azam Endorsements

With a massive social media following, Babar Azam is a brand magnet. His endorsement portfolio includes leading companies like Oppo, Head & Shoulders, Huawei, and HBL. These partnerships add significantly to his income, making him one of Pakistan’s most marketable athletes.

Personal Life

Babar’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. In 2021, he faced allegations of harassment and blackmail, which were later withdrawn by the accuser. Despite these setbacks, he continues to focus on his career and maintain a strong presence in the cricketing world.

Babar Azam Awards

Babar’s talent and contributions to cricket have earned him numerous accolades. He has been featured in the ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Year multiple times and was named ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2022. In the same year, he received Pakistan’s third-highest civilian award, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve this honor at the age of 28.

Babar Azam Net Worth

Babar Azam net worth is $10 million.