What Is Christina Haack’s Net Worth And Salary?

Christina Haack, formerly known as Christina El Moussa and Christina Anstead, is an American real estate investor and television personality with a net worth of $25 million. She first gained fame as the co-star of the HGTV show “Flip or Flop” alongside her then-husband Tarek El Moussa. In 2019, she began starring in her own series, “Christina on the Coast.”

Christina Haack Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth July 9, 1983 Place of Birth Anaheim, California Nationality American Profession Real Estate Investor, Television Personality

Early Life

Christina Haack was born on July 9, 1983, in Anaheim, California. Her first job out of school was in the real estate industry, where she met her future husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple was highly successful until the 2008 stock market crash, which devastated many real estate investors and house flippers. As a result, Tarek and Christina nearly lost everything, moving from a home that cost $6,000 per month to an apartment costing $700 per month. Over time, their business, and the economy at large, recovered.

HGTV

In 2011, Tarek asked a friend to help him make an HGTV audition tape showing him and Christina flipping a house from start to finish. The tape reached executives at Pie Town Productions, who were impressed by the couple. In 2012, Tarek and Christina signed a deal with HGTV, and “Flip or Flop” premiered in April 2013. Between 2013 and 2017, the show aired 92 episodes over seven seasons. On the show, Christina and Tarek bought properties, typically middle-income houses in Orange County, and spent several weeks renovating them to flip for a profit. Tarek focused on demolition and renovation, while Christina handled design and ensured the project stayed on schedule.

How Much Does Christina Haack Make Per Year?

In the early seasons of “Flip or Flop,” Christina and Tarek earned a modest $10,000 per episode, amounting to around $130,000 per season. By season three, their pay increased to $40,000 per episode, roughly $600,000 per season. By 2019, when Christina landed her own HGTV show, her pay was boosted to $50,000 per episode.

Christina Haack Relationships

Christina and Tarek were together from 2009 to 2016 and have two children together. Their split came after an incident where police were called to their home following an argument. Tarek left the home with a gun, which was initially reported as a suicidal gesture, but he later clarified that he was simply going for a hike and took the gun to protect himself from wild animals. They filed for divorce in January 2017, which was finalized in January 2018.

In 2018, Christina began dating English television presenter Ant Anstead. They married in December 2018 at their home in Newport Beach, California, and she changed her name to Christina Anstead. In March 2019, Christina and Ant announced they were expecting their first child together. However, in September 2020, they announced their separation, and Christina filed for divorce several weeks later. After the separation, Christina reverted to her maiden name, Christina Haack.

Christina on the Coast

Despite their differences, Christina and Tarek continued to film “Flip or Flop,” reaching its eighth season. In May 2019, Christina launched her own HGTV show, “Christina on the Coast,” which follows her as she completes home remodels in various parts of Southern California.

Personal Real Estate

In the first season of “Christina on the Coast,” Christina remodeled the backyard of her own Newport Beach home, which she purchased in 2018 for $4.1 million. She listed the home for sale in April 2021 for $6 million and sold it for $5.4 million.

