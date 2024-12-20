Baker Mayfield Siblings: All About Matt Mayfield

Baker Mayfield, born April 14, 1995, is a professional quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

He gained fame as the first walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2017 while playing for Oklahoma.

Drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, he set rookie records and led the team to its first playoff victory since 1994.

After stints with the Panthers and Rams, Mayfield joined the Buccaneers in 2023, where he has shown strong performance despite recent injury concerns.

Siblings

Baker has one older brother named Matt Mayfield.

Matt has been a significant influence in Baker’s life, serving as a source of inspiration throughout his career.

He is the managing director of the family’s private equity firm, Camwood Capital Management Group.

The brothers share a close bond, although recent reports indicate tensions due to a lawsuit Baker filed against Matt and their father regarding financial disputes involving the company.

College career

Mayfield began his college football journey at Texas Tech University in 2013 as a walk-on.

He quickly made an impact, starting as the team’s quarterback in the first game of the season.

In his freshman year, he completed 68.3% of his passes for 2,315 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions over the course of ten games.

However, after just one season, Mayfield transferred to the University of Oklahoma due to a lack of scholarship opportunities and a desire for more playing time.

At Oklahoma, Mayfield sat out the 2014 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

His breakout came in 2015 when he became the starting quarterback and led the Sooners to an impressive 11-2 record.

He threw for 3,700 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions that season, earning recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

Mayfield continued to shine in 2016, throwing for over 3,900 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading Oklahoma to another successful season.

The highlight of his college career came in 2017 when he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

That year, he threw for a staggering 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions, leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff where they faced Georgia in the semifinals.

Throughout his college career, Mayfield received numerous honors, including being named a consensus All-American in both 2016 and 2017 and earning multiple Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year awards.

NFL career

Mayfield was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, setting several records for first-year players, including most touchdown passes (27) and most passing yards (3,725).

His standout performance helped turn around a franchise that had struggled for years.

In the 2020 season, he led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and secured their first playoff victory since 1994 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a challenging stint with the Browns that included injuries and coaching changes, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

His time with the Panthers was marked by inconsistency as he battled injuries and struggled to find his rhythm.

Later that season, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. In a memorable debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, he led a comeback victory just two days after joining the team.

In March 2023, Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Accolades

Mayfield has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career, highlighting his exceptional performance as a quarterback.

In 2017, he won the Heisman Trophy, recognizing him as the best player in college football.

That same year, he also earned the Maxwell Award for the top college player and the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best quarterback.

Additionally, he was honored with the Walter Camp Award, the Manning Award, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, solidifying his status as a premier player.

Mayfield was named the Associated Press Player of the Year and received recognition as a First Team All-American in 2017.

He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and won the Burlsworth Trophy twice, awarded to outstanding former walk-ons.