James Conner Siblings: All About the Conner Brothers

James Conner is a professional American football running back for the Arizona Cardinals, born on May 5, 1995, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, earning accolades such as the ACC Player of the Year in 2014.

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, he has since become a key player for the Cardinals.

Recently, Conner rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns against the New England Patriots, helping the Cardinals secure a crucial 30-17 victory and improve their season record to 7-72.

Siblings

James is the youngest of five brothers, namely Rico Santiago, Richard Conner, Glen Conner and Michael Conner.

He has three biological brothers and one stepsibling, who he considers family.

Growing up, the Conner brothers often engaged in physical challenges, which contributed to James’s competitive nature and toughness.

His brothers include Glen Jr., Richard, and Michael, all of whom have pursued various paths in life, with Glen Jr. also playing football at a local level.

College career

Conner played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, where he gained recognition for his powerful running style.

He joined the Panthers in 2013, initially playing as a backup during his freshman year, where he rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

However, it was in 2014 that Conner truly broke out, becoming the ACC Player of the Year.

That season, he rushed for an impressive 1,765 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, setting the Pitt single-season record for rushing touchdowns and earning consensus All-American honors.

Conner faced significant adversity when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in late 2015.

His battle with cancer led to a challenging period that included chemotherapy treatment.

Despite these hardships, Conner demonstrated remarkable resilience and returned to the field in 2016.

Although he encountered difficulties in regaining his previous form, he still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards that season.

In his final year at Pitt in 2017, Conner rushed for 1,092 yards and scored 16 touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the top running backs in college football.

By the time he finished his college career, he had amassed over 3,700 rushing yards and 56 total touchdowns.

NFL career

In the NFL, Conner was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 105 overall).

During his rookie season, he played behind Le’Veon Bell but made a notable impact when he stepped in during Bell’s holdout.

Conner rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a standout game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The following year, Conner became the Steelers’ starting running back after Bell’s departure and had a breakout season with 973 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 55 receptions for 497 yards.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued him during the next two seasons (2019 and 2020), limiting his playing time but still allowing him to contribute when healthy.

In March 2021, Conner signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, joining a team with an exciting offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray.

He had an impressive first season with the Cardinals, scoring a total of 18 touchdowns, which tied him for second in the NFL that year.

Conner rushed for over 750 yards while also making significant contributions in the passing game.

In the following season (2022), he continued to be a vital part of the Cardinals’ offense, known for his powerful running style and ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Accolades

Conner has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, reflecting both his athletic talent and inspirational journey.

Notably, he was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2014 after rushing for 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns, making him a consensus First Team All-American that same year.

Conner also holds the distinction of being the ACC All-Time Touchdowns Leader with 56 total touchdowns.

In 2016, he was honored with several awards recognizing his courage and comeback from cancer, including the Disney Sports Spirit Award, which celebrates college football’s most inspirational figure.

Conner also received the Brian Piccolo Award, given to the most courageous player in the ACC, and the FWAA Courage Award.

Conner’s achievements extend beyond college; he was recognized as a Maxwell Award National Player of the Week twice during his college career and was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his community service efforts.