Cooper DeJean Siblings: Get to Know Jaxx and Beckett

Cooper DeJean, born February 9, 2003, is an American professional football cornerback and punt returner for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

He played college football at Iowa, where he earned unanimous All-American honors in 2023 and was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

DeJean showcased versatility as a player, excelling in various positions including cornerback and safety.

He achieved significant accolades, including being named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and a finalist for prestigious awards like the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Siblings

Cooper has two younger brothers, Jaxx and Beckett.

Jaxx is a freshman athlete who plays multiple positions, including wide receiver and defensive back, and has already received a scholarship offer from UAB.

Beckett plays as a defensive back for the University of South Dakota, having previously excelled as a quarterback in high school.

The DeJean family has a strong athletic background, with all three brothers showcasing significant talent in sports.

College career

DeJean began his college career at the University of Iowa in 2021.

During his freshman season, he primarily contributed on special teams, which allowed him to gain valuable experience in a competitive college football environment.

His hard work and adaptability paid off as he transitioned into a more prominent role in his sophomore year.

In 2022, DeJean became a starting cornerback for the Hawkeyes.

His versatility was evident as he also played safety and contributed on special teams.

That season, he recorded three interceptions, showcasing his ball-hawking skills and ability to make critical plays.

His performances were instrumental in helping Iowa secure a strong defensive ranking within the Big Ten Conference.

DeJean’s junior year in 2023 was particularly noteworthy, as he earned unanimous All-American honors, a prestigious accolade that underscores his status among the best players in college football.

Throughout the season, he continued to excel, making significant contributions in high-pressure situations.

Unfortunately, he faced an injury that limited his participation later in the season; however, he had already established himself as one of the top defensive backs in college football.

NFL career

After an impressive college career, DeJean declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 62nd overall pick.

In the NFL, he is expected to play primarily as a cornerback while also potentially contributing as a punt returner, leveraging his agility and speed to make impactful plays.

As a rookie with the Eagles, DeJean will be looking to make an immediate impact on the field.

The Eagles boast a strong defensive unit, and DeJean’s skills are anticipated to complement their existing roster effectively.

Accolades

DeJean has garnered numerous accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at the University of Iowa.

In 2023, he was recognized as a Bednarik Award Semifinalist, which honors the nation’s best defensive player.

His impressive statistics included 41 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions that season, reflecting his significant impact on the field.

In addition to the Bednarik Award, DeJean received unanimous consensus All-American honors, making him a first-team All-American by various organizations such as the AFCA, FWAA, and CBS.

He was also a finalist for prestigious awards like the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the best defensive back in college football.

Furthermore, he earned the title of Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and was named Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.