Balala, Two Others Released on Sh1 Million Cash Bail

Former Tourism CS Najib Balala has denied Sh3.4 billion graft charges linked to the construction of Ronald Ngala Utalii college in Kilifi.

Balala was Friday released on a Sh1 million cash bail or Sh5 million bond by Malindi Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki.

The former minister was charged alongside his former Principal Secretary Leah Gwiyo and 82-year-old Joseph Odero.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has ordered 11 suspects who are yet to be arrested over the same to surrender.

Read: Balala, Four Others Arraigned At Malindi Law Courts Over Alleged Sh8.5 Billion Fraud

The suspects include seven former Tourism fund officials who served in the former regime and four directors of private companies linked to the payments.

“The Commission remains firmly focused on its mandate and will continue to enforce the law against all persons engaging in embezzlement of public funds and other forms of corruption,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said.

The 11 suspects include Joseph Rotich Cherutoi (former Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Fund), Morris Njue (Director, Baseline Architects Limited), Dominic Motanya (Managing Director, Baseline Architects), Rebman Malala (Director, Ujenzi Consultant) and James Mwangi Wairagu (Director, Amitech Consulting Engineers).

Others are Eden Odhiambo (former Director, Strategy and Resources, Tourism Fund), Ruth Sande (former Standard Development Manager, Tourism Fund), Joseph Karanja Ndungu (former – Procurement Manager, Tourism Fund), George Muya Njoroge (former Senior Levey Inspector, Tourism Fund), Norah Mukuna (former acting Procurement Manager, Tourism Fund) and Nancy Siboe (former Head of Legal, Tourism Fund).

Balala and his co-accused were arrested on Thursday evening in Nairobi.