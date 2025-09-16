Bandits fatally shoot Gilanis supermarket worker in Baringo attack

Gunmen shot and killed a staff member of the Gilanis Supermarket in an attack in Loruk area, Baringo County.

The incident happened as the deceased Henry Njuguna and his colleagues transported goods to shops in Loruk area, Baringo County, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on Monday evening as the crew drove in a salon car from Nginyang towards Nakuru.

The driver of the car was shot and wounded while Njuguna was killed.

The survivor and another passenger who escaped unhurt said they had arrived at Loruk Junction when they came under attack from four gunmen in the 3 pm incident.

The gang opened fire killing Njuguna on the spot while his driver sustained injuries in the thigh.

The occupants were also robbed of Sh52,000, several packets of sugar and two packs of tissue papers, police said.

The attackers escaped the scene. Police responded to the scene but no arrest was made. The gang had escaped as an operation was launched.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

The government says the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.

The government has ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPRs) as part of efforts to bolster the operations.