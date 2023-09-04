Bangor Scientists Design Fuel To Live In Space

In a significant stride towards long-term lunar habitation, scientists have developed miniature nuclear fuel cells, equivalent in size to poppy seeds, to provide the energy needed to sustain human life on the Moon.

The ambitious endeavor, a key part of the Nasa-led Artemis Program, envisions establishing a lunar outpost by approximately 2030.

Bangor University, renowned for its work on fuels, is spearheading this remarkable innovation, poised to reshape the prospects of lunar living.

This technology aims to address the critical energy challenges posed by the Moon’s extreme environment, where temperatures can plummet to a staggering -414°F (-248°C) due to the lack of an atmosphere to regulate surface temperatures.

The novel nuclear fuel cell, known as a Trisofuel, is designed to power a micro nuclear generator, developed in collaboration with Rolls Royce.

Remarkably portable, this generator is the size of a small car, offering a versatile and efficient solution for lunar power needs.

The Bangor team has dispatched the Trisofuel cell to their partners for comprehensive testing, including simulations of the forces it would encounter during space travel.

Professor Simon Middleburgh, from the Nuclear Futures Institute at Bangor University, commented on the project, acknowledging its challenges but characterizing it as a delightful one.

He explained that these micro generators could endure the rigors of space travel and safely function on the lunar surface.

Further, these advancements in lunar energy production align with the broader vision of utilizing the Moon as a gateway to Mars and other celestial bodies.

As space technology continues to progress, experts anticipate a global race to the lunar south pole, envisioning moon bases in the 2030s, possibly led by major powers like China and the United States.

The research undertaken at Bangor University’s Nuclear Futures Institute not only advances lunar exploration but also holds promise for terrestrial applications, such as providing power during disasters when electricity infrastructure fails.

Additionally, the team is pioneering nuclear systems to propel rockets, potentially reducing travel time to Mars by nearly half through nuclear thermal propulsion, making deep-space missions more achievable.

In a world brimming with ambitions of reaching for the stars, this innovative nuclear technology could prove instrumental in realizing humanity’s dreams of exploring the cosmos.

