Bank Of England Expected To Keep Interest Rates Steady At 5 Percent

The Bank of England is set to maintain interest rates at 5 percent when it announces its decision on Thursday.

This comes after recent data showed that inflation in the UK held steady at 2.2 percent last month, slightly above the Bank’s target of 2 percent.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned against expecting a quick decrease in interest rates in the near future.

Economists and investors largely anticipate that rates will remain unchanged for now, with a possible cut in November.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that the latest inflation figures give the Bank “little reason to rush” into lowering rates this month.

Susannah Streeter from Hargreaves Lansdown echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the Bank is likely to pause on rate cuts for now and wait until later in the year.

Interest rates significantly affect borrowing costs, including mortgages and credit cards, as well as the returns on savings accounts.

Although rates were cut last month for the first time since March 2020, many homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages are still facing higher payments when their deals expire in the coming years.

Bailey has emphasized the importance of keeping inflation low and being cautious with interest rate cuts.

The recent decision to lower rates in August was close, with five out of nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting in favor of a quarter-point cut.

Allan Monks from JP Morgan expects the Bank to hold rates steady this time. He mentioned that while the Bank is becoming more cautious, it will need more favorable data before making any quick changes.

Interest rates have risen in recent years as the Bank attempts to control rising consumer prices. Inflation soared to a peak of 11.1 percent in October 2022, the highest level in 40 years, driven by increased demand for goods post-COVID and surging energy and food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The strategy behind raising interest rates is to make borrowing more expensive, which encourages people to reduce their spending. However, there is a delicate balance to maintain, as high interest rates can also slow down economic growth by discouraging businesses from investing in production and jobs.