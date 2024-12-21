Barack Obama Reveals His Top 10 Movies of 2024

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has unveiled his favorite films of 2024, continuing his tradition of sharing annual recommendations.

Taking to social media, Obama listed 10 movies, highlighting a mix of critically acclaimed and festival-favorite films. “Here are a few movies I’d recommend checking out this year,” he wrote.

The list includes All We Imagine as Light, Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Dìdi (弟弟), Sugarcane, and A Complete Unknown.

Several of these titles are already generating buzz in awards conversations. Films such as Anora, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, and A Complete Unknown are strong contenders for Oscar nominations in the Best Picture category. Additionally, the German submission for Best International Feature Film, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, has also earned a place on Obama’s list.

Most of Obama’s selections debuted at major film festivals, including Sundance (Dìdi (弟弟), Sugarcane), Cannes (All We Imagine as Light, Anora, The Seed of the Sacred Fig), Telluride (The Piano Lesson, Conclave), and Venice (The Promised Land).

Last year, Obama’s picks included Oscar Best Picture winner Oppenheimer alongside other nominees such as Past Lives and American Fiction. While his 2023 list featured 14 films, this year’s selection is more concise with just 10 titles.