EACC recovers Sh12 million from Kiambu Governor Wamatangi’s residence in raid in Sh1.5 billion fraud probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Tuesday recovered Sh12 million from the residence of Kiambu County Governor Paul Kimani Njoroge, alias Wamatangi.

This was during a raid on his residence. The team also recovered USD 13,000 in cash from the residence, which is suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

CEO Abdi Mohamud said the team executed search warrants at the residences and offices of nine individuals as part of an ongoing investigation.

Among those targeted was Wamatangi and that the other persons of interest are senior county officials and business people.

They included Peter Njoroge Ndegwa – County Secretary, Nancy Njeri Kirumba – CEC Finance, Salome Muthoni Wainaina – CEC Lands, Housing, William Kinyanjui Kimani – Chief Officer Finance, Phyllis Wanjiru Muiruri – Director, Supply chain, Henry Mburu Waweru – Director, Revenue, Paul Kibe Wangari – Clerical Officer and Bernard Kabaiku Theuri – Director M/s Filtronic International Limited.

“This operation forms part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial and procurement malpractices within the County Government of Kiambu.”

They include allegations of conflict of interest, procurement irregularities, and abuse of office against the senior officials in the awarding of a contract for the Supply, Delivery, Installation, Testing, Training, Commissioning, and Support Services of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System,” said Mohamud.

He said that the contract, valued at Sh230 million, was awarded to M/s Filtronic International Limited during the 2022/2023 financial year.

Allegations that County Government officials engaged in trading with the County and received payments totaling Sh1.5 billion through irregular procurement processes and fictitious supplies, in violation of public finance management and procurement laws are also being looked into.

The group including Wamatangi was taken to EACC offices for grilling and statement recording.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will guide the appropriate course of action – which may include the prosecution of any individuals found culpable, the forfeiture of unexplained assets, and the confiscation of proceeds linked to corruption.