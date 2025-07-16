Barbara de Regil Siblings: Getting to Know Michelle de Regil

Bárbara de Regil, born Claudia Bárbara de Regil Alfaro on June 5, 1987, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a renowned Mexican actress, fitness instructor, and social media influencer.

Of Mexican-Lebanese descent, she has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry, particularly through her starring role as Rosario Tijeras in the Mexican adaptation of the Colombian action-crime-thriller series of the same name, which aired from 2016 to 2019.

Beyond acting, Bárbara has cultivated a massive online following, with millions of Instagram and TikTok fans drawn to her fitness routines, fashion content, and vibrant personality.

She is also an entrepreneur, running a health brand called Loving It, which focuses on vegan supplements and protein powders.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Diego has one sibling, a sister named Michelle de Regil.

Michelle is a prominent Mexican digital content creator, social media influencer, and astute entrepreneur renowned for her captivating lifestyle, fashion, and travel content.

Additionally, Bárbara is the cousin of Marco Antonio Regil, a well-known Mexican broadcaster and presenter famous for hosting the Spanish versions of shows like Family Feud, The Price Is Right and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Career

Bárbara’s career began in 2009 when she participated in the Mexican reality TV show New Generation Telehit, a competition to find a new host for a music video channel.

Although she did not pursue a career in music, this experience marked her entry into the entertainment industry.

Her acting debut came in 2011 with a minor role as Giovanna Negrete in the telenovela Bajo el Alma.

She continued to secure small roles in series such as Amor Cautivo (2012) and Secretos de Familia (2013), where she played Sofia Alvarez.

Her breakthrough came with the lead role in Rosario Tijeras (2016–2019), a gritty series about a woman seeking revenge in a world of crime and drugs, which solidified her status as a prominent actress.

Bárbara has also appeared in several films, including Tiempos Felices (2014), Loca Por El Trabajo (2018), Ni Tú Ni Yo (2018), and Mutiny of the Worker Bees (2020).

In 2021, she starred in the Telemundo romcom series Parientes a la Fuerza, playing Carmen Jurado, and joined the cast of the Hollywood crime action film Blackout alongside actors like Josh Duhamel and Nick Nolte.

Beyond acting, Bárbara is a fitness influencer, sharing workout routines and nutritional advice, and has taught cardio classes.

Accolades

In 2015, Bárbara was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Festival Pantalla de Cristal for her work in the Mexican entertainment industry.

Her role in Rosario Tijeras earned her critical acclaim and a massive fanbase, contributing to her status as one of Mexico’s most recognized telenovela actresses.

Bárbara’s influence extends beyond traditional accolades, as her social media presence, boasting over 8.8 million Instagram followers and 11.7 million TikTok fans, has made her a cultural icon.