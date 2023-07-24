Barbie Film Shines Bright As Biggest Celebrity Hit Of 2023

The Barbie film has taken the US and Canada by storm, becoming the year’s biggest blockbuster, according to distributor Warner Bros.

The movie raked in a whopping estimated $155 million (£120 million) in its opening weekend, setting the box office ablaze.

Joining the cinematic party, new release Oppenheimer, which hit theaters on the same day, also had a strong showing, earning $93.7 million (£72 million) in the US, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Amidst a challenging time for cinemas facing competition from streaming platforms, the Barbie film and Oppenheimer have proven to be a silver lining for the industry.

In the UK, Vue Cinemas reported its busiest weekend in four years, with both films drawing half a million moviegoers to their screens. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is poised to take the crown as the biggest film of 2023, surpassing Super Mario Bros.

Barbie, the coming-of-age tale of the iconic children’s character, explores themes of identity and individuality with a star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The film’s success has already surpassed that of Super Mario Bros in its opening weekend and has garnered praise from audiences worldwide, grossing an impressive $337 million (£293 million) globally.

On social media, fans are raving about Barbie, calling it a “timeless masterpiece” that will endure through the years. Such enthusiasm is reflected in the overwhelming advance ticket sales reported by Odeon in the UK, with more than 200,000 tickets already sold before the film’s release.

As the opening weekend numbers rolled in, Vue Cinema in the UK witnessed record-breaking admissions on Friday, making it the highest attendance for any Friday since the pandemic began.

Moviegoers flocked to cinemas to witness the epic battle of “Barbenheimer” unfold between Barbie and Oppenheimer.

While Barbie dazzled audiences with its inspiring tale, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan, delved into the development of the first atomic bomb. The film’s thought-provoking plot earned it critical acclaim and a strong opening weekend.

Despite some strike action by Hollywood stars over concerns of artificial intelligence’s impact on film-making, Oppenheimer’s box office numbers remained impressive.

The movie has made £8.05 million in the UK and Ireland since its debut, surpassing the opening three days of Christopher Nolan’s previous blockbusters, including Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Inception.

As both films continue to captivate audiences, the battle for box office supremacy is just beginning. With glowing reviews and strong audience reception, Barbie and Oppenheimer are poised to leave a lasting mark on the entertainment world.

