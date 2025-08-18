BBC postpones Ozzy Osbourne documentary

The BBC postponed the broadcast of a documentary showing the last years of Ozzy Osbourne’s life, which had been scheduled to be broadcast on Monday.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home had been due to air on BBC One at 21:00 BST, but was removed from the schedule earlier in the day.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new transmission details in due course.”

No reason was given for the postponement of the one-hour film, which will show the rock star’s move back to the UK and the run-up to his farewell concert in Birmingham in July and his death at the age of 76 later that month.

The documentary was originally conceived as a 10-part series titled Home to Roost, which was to follow Ozzy and wife Sharon’s “attempt to re-start their lives” in Buckinghamshire.

As Ozzy’s health deteriorated, however, it was converted to a single, hour-long film depicting the last three years of his life.

The BBC has described it as a “moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly”.

However, it was scheduled to be screened less than a month after his death, and less than three weeks after Sharon and their children made a highly emotional appearance in front of crowds in his home city of Birmingham on the eve of his funeral.

The film was replaced in the BBC One schedule by an episode of Fake Or Fortune?

