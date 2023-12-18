BCOCC, KSG Launch Border Training Program

The government Monday launched and rolled out the Border Security and Control Training Program aimed at fortifying and safeguarding national borders.

Internal Security Principal Secretary and Chairperson of the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC) Dr. Raymond Omollo led the exercise at the Kenya School of Government and emphasized the historic significance of the occasion, marking the launch of the Border Security and Control Program, a groundbreaking initiative reflecting the government’s commitment to securing our national borders.

“The curriculum we are launching encompasses several critical dimensions of border management. It delves into the intricacies of border security, examining key terms, national interests, and their correlations to our cherished national sovereignty,” said Omollo.

He highlighted the collaborative effort between the Border Management Secretariat and the KSG in developing a curriculum designed to address the dynamic landscape of border security.

The program covers essential aspects, including border security intricacies, migration, border control, and trade facilitation.

Omollo drew attention of those in attendance to the increasing threat of transnational organized crime, emphasizing how the curriculum equips officers to combat illicit activities that compromise peace, security, and sustainable development.

He also stressed the importance of cross-border cooperation in enhancing security and promoting economic and social cohesion.

The curriculum places a strong emphasis on life skills, recognizing communication, negotiation, decision-making, and stress management as essential components of personal development for front line officers.

The launch of the Border Security and Control Program underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening national security and safeguarding its borders, equipping border officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage complex border issue, and fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing with international partners like IOM.

It also aims at promoting efficient and secure movement of people and goods across borders.

“The Curriculum is not just an academic endeavor; it has been designed as a practical, hands-on approach to enhancing the capabilities of our front-line officers working day and night to ensure efficiency in our ports of entry and exit on land, air, and sea,” stated Omollo.

The curriculum’s development involved a comprehensive Training Needs Assessment conducted by the Kenya School of Government’s Security Management Institute, sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The study included an extensive examination of border points in Lamu, Nadapal/Nakodok, and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Omollo expressed gratitude to the Border Management Secretariat, the Kenya School of Government, and the International Organization for Migration for their collaborative efforts.

He acknowledged their dedication and hard work, which culminated in a curriculum that will contribute to the

safety, security, and prosperity of Kenya.

This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring a safer and more secure Kenya, and it serves as a model for other nations facing similar border security challenges.