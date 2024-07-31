Beanie Feldstein Siblings: Get to Know Jonah Hill and Jordan Feldstein

Elizabeth Greer “Beanie” Feldstein, born June 24, 1993, is an American actress known for her roles in films such as Lady Bird and Booksmart, the latter earning her a Golden Globe nomination.

She made her Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly! and starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

Feldstein portrayed Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

She is the younger sister of actor Jonah Hill and married producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in May 2023.

Siblings

Beanie has two siblings, her older brother, Jonah Hill, and her late brother, Jordan Feldstein.

Jonah, born December 20, 1983, is a well-known actor and filmmaker.

Jordan, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2017 at the age of 40, was a music manager, notably managing Maroon 5.

Beanie has expressed a deep bond with Jonah, especially after their brother’s death, stating that their shared grief has strengthened their relationship.

Career

Feldstein began her career in film with a notable debut in 2016, featuring in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

In this comedy, she played a college student involved in a sorority that clashes with the main characters, which helped her gain recognition in Hollywood.

However, her breakthrough role came in 2017 with Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed film Lady Bird.

In this coming-of-age story, Feldstein portrayed Julie Steffans, the best friend of the titular character played by Saoirse Ronan.

The film was both a commercial success and a critical darling, receiving multiple Academy Award nominations and solidifying Feldstein’s status as a rising star in the industry.

Feldstein’s major breakthrough was further solidified with her starring role in Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde.

In this film, she played Amy, one of two overachieving high school seniors who decide to make the most of their last night before graduation.

The film received widespread acclaim for its humor, writing, and performances, with Feldstein’s portrayal earning her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

In addition to Booksmart, Feldstein has appeared in several other films, including The Female Brain, a romantic comedy based on Louann Brizendine’s book, and How to Build a Girl, where she played a teenager who reinvents herself as a music journalist in 1990s London.

She is also set to star in Richard Linklater’s adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along, which is unique in that it will be filmed over 20 years, following the characters’ lives in reverse chronological order.

In addition to her film work, Beanie Feldstein has made significant contributions to theater.

She made her Broadway debut in 2017 in the revival of Hello, Dolly!, where she played the role of Minnie Fay alongside Bette Midler.

Her performance was well-received, showcasing her singing and acting talents on a prestigious stage.

In 2022, Feldstein took on the iconic role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

This role is particularly notable as it has been historically associated with Barbra Streisand.

Feldstein’s performance garnered praise, and she was nominated for the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

However, she departed from the production earlier than expected, leading to discussions about the challenges of performing in such a demanding role.

Feldstein has also made a mark on television, most notably portraying Monica Lewinsky in the third season of FX’s American Crime Story, which focused on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Her performance was praised for its depth and sensitivity, bringing a nuanced perspective to a complex historical figure.

Awards and accolades

Feldstein has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, highlighting her talent in both film and theater.

She has won five awards and has been nominated thirteen times.

Her most notable nomination came from her performance in Booksmart, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

In addition to this, she was part of the ensemble cast of Lady Bird, which earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Feldstein has also been recognized for her work on Broadway.

She received a nomination for the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance for her role as Fanny Brice in the 2022 revival of Funny Girl.

Her performances in Hello, Dolly! also garnered critical acclaim, contributing to her growing reputation in theater.