Becky G Siblings: The Family Behind the Star

Becky G, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez on March 2, 1997, is an American singer and actress known for her versatility in music, spanning genres such as hip-hop, R&B, pop and reggaeton.

She gained recognition in 2011 when she began posting videos of herself covering popular songs online, which caught the attention of producer Dr. Luke, who signed her to Kemosabe Records and RCA Records.

Becky G has collaborated with artists like will.i.am, Cody Simpson, and Cher Lloyd, and has released several successful singles, including Becky from the Block and Shower.

She has won numerous accolades, including two American Music Awards, an iHeartRadio Music Award, nine Latin American Music Awards, and the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

Becky G has also acted in projects like Power Rangers and has appeared in short films and television series.

Who are Becky G’s siblings?

Becky G is the oldest of four siblings. She has two younger brothers, Frankie and Alex Gomez, and one younger sister, Stephanie Gomez.

Her parents are Frank Gomez and Alejandra Gomez. She also has a younger half-sister named Amber from her paternal side, born on December 29, 1999.

Becky G met Amber when she was 13 years old, and they stay in touch. Frankie Gomez is a social media influencer and has launched a clothing line called V&V (vibes and vintage).

Family background and upbringing

Becky G and her siblings were born in Inglewood, California, to parents Frank Gomez and Alejandra Gomez.

The rapper’s parents are of Mexican descent, and she is proud of her heritage.

She has spoken about the challenges she faced growing up as a Latina and has used her platform to promote messages of love, acceptance and unity, which are values shared by many religions.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson Siblings: Inside the Family of Hollywood Royalty

Becky G career

Becky G is a rapper and singer known for her versatility in music, spanning genres such as hip-hop, R&B, pop, and reggaeton.

She gained recognition in 2011 when she began posting videos of herself covering popular songs online, which caught the attention of producer Dr. Luke, who signed her to Kemosabe Records and RCA Records.

Becky G has collaborated with artists like will.i.am, Cody Simpson, and Cher Lloyd, and has released several successful singles, including Becky from the Block and Shower.

She has won numerous accolades, including two American Music Awards, an iHeartRadio Music Award, nine Latin American Music Awards, and the Extraordinary Evolution Award.

Becky G has also acted in projects like Power Rangers and has appeared in short films and television series.

FAQ

What is Becky G’s family background?

Becky G is the oldest child of Frank Gomez and Alejandra Gomez.

She has three younger siblings: Frankie Gomez, Alex Gomez and Stephanie Gomez. Becky G also has a younger half-sister named Amber from her father’s side.

Who are Becky G’s siblings?

Becky G has three younger siblings: Frankie Gomez, Alex Gomez, and Stephanie Gomez. She also has a younger half-sister named Amber from her father’s side.

What is Becky G’s marital status?

She is in a relationship with Sebastian Lletget, a soccer player.

What is Becky G’s musical career?

Becky G gained recognition in 2011 when she began posting videos of herself covering popular songs online, which caught the attention of producer Dr. Luke, who signed her to Kemosabe Records and RCA Records.

She has collaborated with artists like will.i.am, Cody Simpson, and Cher Lloyd, and has released several successful singles, including Becky from the Block and Shower.

What is Becky G’s philanthropic work?

Becky G is a UNICEF ambassador and has participated in campaigns to promote immunization, access to clean water, and other important causes.

She has also been recognized for her philanthropy, including the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Inspira Award and the Latin Recording Academy’s Leading Ladies of Latin Music award.