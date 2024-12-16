Bees Nearly Scatter Nyaribari Leaders’ Unity Bid in Kisii 

A hired goon Monday set loose bees at a crowd attending a political event in Kisii sparking momentary panic.

The meeting was underway when the goon set loose the insects which he had stashed inside a polythene bag.

The event resumed after the goon was cornered, clobbered and forced out of the venue.

The event held at historic Nyanturago playground in Nyaribari Chache was aimed at galvanizing unity the larger Nyaribari region unity.

Sitting local MPs Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) and Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba) skipped it despite invites extended to them.

County Deputy Governor Elijah Obebo also sent apology through a proxy.

Sitting Ward Reps from both constituencies also absconded the invites but for aspirants angling for the seats in the coming polls .

Only Kisii Central MCA Wilfred Monyenye turned up among the elected.

Many that attended, however, vowed a fresh unity bid among the electorate from both Nyaribari Masaba and Nyaribari Chache ahead of the 2027 polls.

More and similar upcoming forums would gravitate around positioning the region in both national and local politics as an agenda even as the leaders leader sounded alarm over the diminishing stature and waning influence of the region’s politics years after the death of political fathers Simeon Nyachae and Andrew Omanga.

“Today was just the start but going forward we shall be engaging our leaders to leverage our bargaining power in all levels of governance,” stated Rachel Otundo who unsuccessfully vied for the Kisii Woman Representative seat.

She said the region would continue to lag behind in the absence of unity among the leaders.

“It pains that a people initially united, a people trusted to make key decisions for the community are now being used as doormats. We were here to say no to this,” she told journalists during a briefing.

Lawyer Fred Orora who read the memoranda said the Monday function provided the region with a refreshing start on how it will be engaging in politics.

“There are definitely very sobering lessons that we have learnt , we are determined to slowly crawl back to where we initially were,” he said.

We must come together to leverage our bargaining power and the time is now, he said.

“It is not about where we begun from but where we are determined to to head to after these deliberations,” he said.

He hailed the forum as a watershed that would turn the tide of Nyaribari politics.

Isaac Ogero, from Nyaribari Masaba, said the forum at the historic venue was decisive and offers solid political direction to the residents.

“We must tame our appetite to field so many candidates in polls which only fritters away important opportunities to put in power credible leaders,” he stated.

Samuel Siriako from Nyaribari Masaba said there must be voice in the concerted voice to bring unity to the region.

“Without unity we can achieve little, our children would continue to rot at home, let’s be more deliberate in identifying crucial investment opportunities for our region” , he said.

John Sagero, from Nyaribari Chache said all fear was now gone in the quest to tackle issues troubling the region.

“We must entertain honest conversations about ourselves and important issues that are dear to us ,”, he told the dozens who turned up.

He said as a people we must shun violence.

“Let us begin to instill key values in our children from now. We must also stand strong and support those elected into office amongst us.”

“Let’s start by seeking forgiveness from those who we have already fought off power among them CS Machogu and Monda,” he said.

Christopher Matara reminisced moments when Nyaribari was firmly united.

He said the time is now that we must water the same unity, grow ot again.

Samuel Ocharo said With 180000 votes the region has opportunity to redeem itself.

Other leaders include James Kenani and ex-Nyaribari Masaba MP Elija Moindi.