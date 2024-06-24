NGAAF Warns Officials Against Corruption

The National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Chairperson, Rachael Musyoki, has put on notice officials engaging in corruption, thus frustrating women in accessing grants from the kitty.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Widow’s Day in Mariakani sub-county, Mombasa, Musyoki divulged that they are probing several cases of fraud and that they will soon apprehend and charge some unethical officers in their midst.

Some of the cases were from the Coast region, where women go through hell, when applying for funds to boost their businesses.

The Chairperson lauded the Mariakani Member of County Assembly (MCA), Martha Koki, for bringing together more than 2000 widows to register them into groups.

“As NGAAF, we shall come in and assist them to get grants, but I send a warning to some government officials who are not doing their job, while defrauding the vulnerable groups in accessing such funds,” she said.

Musyoki further ordered for the simplification of the application process to ensure the accessibility of the fund by more women at the grassroots in a bid to increase the uptake.

“As a National Government, we shall work with MCAs and chiefs to make sure those targeted get the right information in order to empower them. We encourage women and youth to organise themselves in groups for easier access to the affirmative funds,” said Musyoki.

On her part, Koki promised to work with both governmental and non-governmental organisations to empower widows in her area of jurisdiction.

“We have registered close to 2000 widows, and we can confirm no one masquerades, since we have done due diligence by using their husbands’ death certificates, which have been certified by the local administrators,” said the MCA.

“With such groups of widows in Mariakani, we shall start revolving funds for the groups by Monday after they open bank accounts. Already, funds are there to operationalize their accounts,” she added.

Koki decried the discrimination of widows in the Coast region, with some of them being chased out of their houses, once they lose their husbands.

“We have laws, and we shall follow them once one loses her husband to ensure they get what’s rightfully theirs,” she said.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana, speaking during the same event, said there was a need to put the government in check for the benefit of the people.