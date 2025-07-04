Belinda Carlisle Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Singer

Belinda Jo Carlisle, born on August 17, 1958, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, is an American singer and songwriter.

Emerging from a challenging childhood marked by poverty and familial upheaval, Carlisle rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Go-Go’s, one of the most successful all-female rock bands in history.

Her journey from a punk rock enthusiast to an international pop icon reflects her resilience and talent.

After co-founding the Go-Go’s in 1978, she helped pioneer new wave music in the United States with their chart-topping debut album, Beauty and the Beat, in 1981.

Following the band’s initial breakup in 1985, Carlisle forged a successful solo career, delivering hits that defined the 1980s pop landscape.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Belinda was the eldest of seven children born to Harold Carlisle, a gas station employee, and Joanne, a homemaker.

Her siblings include three brothers—Butch, Joe, and Josh—and three sisters—Hope, Mary, and Sarah.

The family faced significant hardships after Harold abandoned them when Belinda was five years old, leaving Joanne to raise the children in impoverished conditions.

The family moved frequently across Southern California, from Simi Valley to Reseda, before settling in Burbank.

Joanne later married Walt Kurczeski, a carpenter with whom Belinda had a tumultuous relationship due to his struggles with alcoholism, though he later achieved sobriety and made amends.

Also Read: Scott Menville Siblings: Getting to Know Chad Menville

Belinda has spoken candidly about her strained relationships with her family, noting in a 1990 interview that she felt disconnected from her siblings and parents, partly due to guilt over her success.

Career

Carlisle’s musical journey began in the late 1970s when she briefly joined the Los Angeles punk band the Germs as a drummer under the pseudonym Dottie Danger.

After leaving the Germs due to illness, she co-founded the Go-Go’s (initially named the Misfits) with friends Margot Olaverria, Elissa Bello, and Jane Wiedlin.

The Go-Go’s achieved unprecedented success with their 1981 album Beauty and the Beat, which spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, making them the first all-female band to achieve this milestone while writing their own songs and playing their own instruments.

The band’s hits, including “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” became anthems of the new wave era.

After the Go-Go’s disbanded in 1985 due to internal tensions and personal struggles, Carlisle launched her solo career with the 1986 album Belinda, which produced the hit single “Mad About You,” peaking at number three in the United States.

Her subsequent albums, Heaven on Earth (1987) and Runaway Horses (1989), solidified her as a solo star with global hits like “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” “Circle in the Sand,” and “Leave a Light On.”

The Go-Go’s reunited in 1999, releasing God Bless the Go-Go’s in 2001, and continued performing until their disbandment in 2022, with Carlisle balancing her solo work alongside band commitments.

Her 2017 album Wilder Shores, inspired by Kundalini yoga, showcased her continued evolution, blending spiritual themes with her signature sound.

Carlisle’s career also includes acting roles, such as in the 1984 film Swing Shift, and a 2001 Playboy pictorial, demonstrating her versatility.