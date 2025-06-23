Scott Menville Siblings: Getting to Know Chad Menville

Scott David Menville, born on February 12, 1971, in Malibu, California, is an American actor, voice actor, and musician.

The son of television animator and writer Chuck Menville, Scott grew up immersed in the entertainment industry, which shaped his career from an early age.

His versatile voice has brought to life iconic characters across decades, and his contributions extend beyond acting into music, where he served as a bassist for a rock band.

Menville’s career spans over four decades, beginning with his first role at the age of eight, and he remains a prominent figure in voice acting today.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Scott has one sibling, a younger brother named Chad Menville.

Unlike Scott, who pursued a career in the entertainment industry, Chad has chosen a different path as a businessman.

However, there is limited public information available about Chad’s personal or professional life, as he maintains a low profile compared to his brother.

Career

Menville’s career began in 1979 with a voice role in an episode of Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, marking the start of a prolific journey in voice acting.

He is best known for voicing Robin (Dick Grayson) in the animated series Teen Titans (2003–2006) and its spin-off Teen Titans Go! (2013–present), a role that has become synonymous with his name.

His voice work extends to other notable characters, including Lloyd Irving in the video game Tales of Symphonia, Ma-Ti in Captain Planet and the Planeteers, Fred Flintstone in The Flintstone Kids, and Jonny Quest in The New Adventures of Jonny Quest.

Menville’s versatility is evident in his contributions to major films like Despicable Me, Tangled, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Frozen 2, as well as video games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Final Fantasy X-2.

Beyond voice acting, Menville has appeared in on-screen roles, including Crutchfield in Ernest Goes to Camp and recurring parts as Duane, Kimmy Gibbler’s boyfriend, in Full House and its reboot Fuller House, as well as Wart, Wayne’s best friend, in The Wonder Years.

His musical talents also shone through as a founding member and bassist of the Southern California rock band Boy Hits Car, with which he released three albums before leaving in 2006 to focus on acting.

Accolades

Menville’s work has earned him recognition within the voice acting community, particularly through nominations and awards from the Behind The Voice Actors (BTVA) Awards.

In 2014, he won the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for “Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series” for Teen Titans Go!.

In 2015, he received the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for “Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series” for The 7D.

The following year, 2016, was particularly notable, as Menville secured multiple accolades: the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for “Best Vocal Cast in a Television Series” for The 7D, the BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Award for “Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game” for Lego Dimensions, and the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for “Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game” for Lego Dimensions.

Additionally, Menville was nominated for Young Artist Awards in 1988 for his voice work in Jonny Quest and Potato Head Kids, reflecting early recognition of his talent.