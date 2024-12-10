Ben Affleck Not Interested In Dating, ‘Still Adjusting’ To Single Life Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is not interested in dating as he navigates life following his split from Jennifer Lopez, sources close to the actor revealed.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner is reportedly focused on his career, his children, and adjusting to single life amid the ongoing divorce.

“Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment,” an insider shared. “His divorce from Jennifer isn’t finalized yet, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at.”

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce earlier this year, notably on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, which followed a Las Vegas elopement in July 2022.

Amid the personal upheaval, production on Affleck’s upcoming crime thriller RIP, a collaboration with his close friend Matt Damon, has reportedly slowed down. “With Ben’s divorce and everything happening in his personal life, the project is moving at a more relaxed pace without a set release date,” a source noted.

Affleck has been spending quality time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Over Thanksgiving, the former couple worked together at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, helping to serve meals to 2,000 homeless individuals before sharing Thanksgiving dinner as a family.

A source described the holiday as a meaningful time for Affleck. “He feels blessed to spend the holidays with Jen and their kids. Despite their split, he finds comfort and stability in their co-parenting relationship.”

The former couple, who divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, maintain a close bond. “Ben and Jen have a strong relationship that will always endure because of their shared history and commitment to their kids,” the insider added.