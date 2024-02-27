Taylor Swift’s Father Scott Swift Accused of Assaulting Photographer 

Australian police are investigating an allegation by a paparazzo that he was assaulted by Taylor Swift’s father.

Ben McDonald, 51, accused Scott Swift, 71, of striking his face on a wharf in Sydney early on Tuesday.

The alleged incident happened soon after Mr Swift and his pop megastar daughter had disembarked a boat and were confronted by photographers.

Mr McDonald did not need medical treatment, police said. Mr Swift has not made public comment.

A video published by Australian media shows the singer, who is concealed beneath an umbrella, walking with her father and security guards along Neutral Bay Wharf about 02:30 local time (15:30 GMT Monday).

Cameras flash before two voices – reported to be a photographer and a guard – are heard accusing each other of touching umbrellas. It is unclear whether the footage captures the alleged incident.

The singer had just performed to another sell-out crowd for the final Australian concert in her immensely popular Eras tour.

“The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

