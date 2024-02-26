Charlene Ruto’s Prayer for a Husband Tickles Kenyans

A prayer to God to provide a husband for Charlene Ruto, the daughter of Kenya’s president, has sparked a flurry of online reactions in the country.

Ms Ruto was among thousands who attended a mass prayer meeting by the American preacher Benny Hinn over the weekend in the capital city, Nairobi.

President William Ruto and the first lady, as well as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Dorcas, were also present.

As the preacher asked for those with prayer requests to come forward, the president’s daughter rose up, seeking prayers for the calling she said she has for young people.

The preacher prayed for her and later asked if there were any special requests. She whispered into his ear before he continued praying:

“Give her a husband that will fulfil that call with her. Lord send that young man her way, that will be a strength to her, a great supporter,” Benny Hinn prayed.

“She can’t do this alone, Lord, she is going to the battlefield to win souls… she needs a husband soon.”

This prayer for a husband got Kenyans talking – some criticising, some sending their marriage proposals to her, some mocking her.

“My name is Omwamba, a hustler and I am reaching out to you after witnessing your heartfelt request for a husband during your prayer session with the Pastor Benny Hinn.

“I was moved by your sincerity and the faith you demonstrated yesterday and God has sent me your way,” one Kenyan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Some have been supportive: “There is nothing wrong with Charlene Ruto asking Benny Hinn to pray for her to get a good husband. Marriage is sacred,” another Kenyan said.

By BBC News