Ben Roethlisberger Siblings: Get to Know John and Carlee Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is a former NFL quarterback who played 18 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 to 2021.

He was drafted 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, achieving this feat in 2006.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories (XL and XLIII) and ranks among the top five in career passing yards (64,088) and touchdowns (418) in NFL history.

He is celebrated for his unique playing style, often referred to as “backyard football” due to his ability to extend plays.

Siblings

Ben has two siblings, a brother named John Roethlisberger, who is a retired Olympic gymnast, and a sister named Carlee Roethlisberger.

John represented the U.S. in gymnastics at the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Olympics, while Carlee is known for her involvement in sports as well.

The family has a strong athletic background, with both siblings achieving recognition in their respective fields.

College career

Roethlisberger played college football at Miami University in Ohio from 2001 to 2003.

He quickly established himself as a standout quarterback, starting as a freshman and setting multiple school records during his time there.

Over three seasons, he threw for an impressive 10,829 yards, with 84 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 149.5.

In 2003, he led the RedHawks to a remarkable 13-1 record and a victory in the GMAC Bowl.

His performance earned him recognition as the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year, along with several All-American honors.

Roethlisberger left Miami as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the school’s history, with records that stood for years.

NFL career

In the 2004 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 11th overall pick.

He made an immediate impact in his rookie season, winning his first 13 games as a starter, which set an NFL record for most consecutive wins by a rookie quarterback.

His success continued into his second season when he led the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks, making him the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at that time.

Roethlisberger’s career was marked by continued excellence and numerous accolades.

He was named to the Pro Bowl six times throughout his career and consistently threw for over 4,000 passing yards in multiple seasons.

In the 2008 season, he led the Steelers to another Super Bowl victory (XLIII) against the Arizona Cardinals, which is particularly memorable for his game-winning touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes in the final minutes.

Over his 18-year career with the Steelers, Roethlisberger established himself among the top quarterbacks in several statistical categories.

He ranks among the top five all-time leaders in passing yards with over 64,000 yards and is in the top ten for touchdown passes with over 400.

His unique playing style, characterized by his ability to extend plays and his toughness in the pocket, set him apart from many of his peers.

After concluding the 2021 season, Roethlisberger announced his retirement from professional football, marking the end of an era for the Steelers and leaving behind a significant legacy within the franchise.

Accolades

Roethlisberger’s accolades span both his college and professional football careers, highlighting his exceptional talent and contributions to the sport.

In college at Miami University, he was a three-time All-MAC selection, earning first-team honors in 2003 and second-team recognition twice.

Roethlisberger set numerous records, including passing for 10,829 yards and 84 touchdowns during his three seasons.

He was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2003 and was a Third-Team Associated Press All-American. His jersey number 7 was retired by Miami in 2007.

In the NFL, Roethlisberger had a storied career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He won two Super Bowl titles (XL, XLIII) and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004.

He was selected to six Pro Bowls (2007, 2011, 2014-2017) and led the league in passing yards twice (2014, 2018).

Upon retirement, he ranked fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and eighth in touchdown passes (418) among NFL quarterbacks.