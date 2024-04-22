Ben Shapiro Sibling: All About Abigail Shapiro

Ben Shapiro is a Jewish-American conservative talk show host, producer, author and lawyer born in Los Angeles in 1984 and graduated from UCLA and Harvard Law School.

He became the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the United States at age 17, and has since authored sixteen books.

Ben is the host of The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily political podcast and live radio show, and serves as editor emeritus for The Daily Wire, which he co-founded in 2015.

He is known for his distinct voice and hard-hitting conservative commentary.

Siblings

Ben has one sibling, his sister Abigail Shapiro.

Abigail is a multi-talented individual excelling in opera singing, acting and conservative commentary, known as Classically Abby.

She has faced online harassment due to her connection with Ben and her own conservative views.

Abigail is an American opera singer, YouTube personality, and makeup artist, known for her strong bond with Ben and her own success in the entertainment industry.

Career

Ben is the co-founder and Editor Emeritus of The Daily Wire and host of The Ben Shapiro Show, the largest conservative podcast and radio show in the nation.

He is known for his incisive commentary and challenging mainstream perspectives, making him one of the most sought-after speakers on college campuses.

Ben has authored eight nonfiction books, including the #1 New York Times best-seller, The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great.

His career began with a bang when he became the nation’s youngest nationally syndicated columnist at the tender age of 17.

Also Read: Trevor Noah Siblings: The Brothers Behind the Comedy Star

Ben has since contributed extensively to the world of literature, with his work consistently ranking high on best-seller lists.

His speeches cover a wide range of topics, including political correctness, ideological academia and cultural shifts.

Ben has also been a frequent guest on prominent television shows such as The O’Reilly Factor, Fox and Friends and The Glenn Beck Show.

Controversies

Some of the key controversies include his statements on transgender individuals, same-sex couples and Arabs, which have been criticized as insensitive and controversial.

Additionally, Ben has faced backlash for his strong conservative stance on various social and political issues, leading to heated debates and criticism from those who oppose his viewpoints.

Despite these controversies, he remains a polarizing figure in the media and continues to engage in debates and discussions on contentious topics.

Personal life

Ben is married to Mor Shapiro, a medical doctor and they have three children together. Mor was born in Israel and raised in California.

She is of Moroccan descent and has a background in singing, having been a part of an Acapella group during her medical school years.

Mor is not active on social media and values her privacy, unlike her husband who is a well-known political commentator and media personality.