Ben Shelton Siblings: All About Emma Shelton

Benjamin Todd Shelton, born October 9, 2002, is an American professional tennis player.

He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 13 on August 19, 2024.

Shelton gained recognition by winning the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship and reaching the semifinals of the 2023 US Open.

He turned professional in August 2022 and has since won two ATP titles, including his first at the 2023 Japan Open.

Siblings

Ben has one sibling, an older sister named Emma Shelton, born on March 18, 2001. Like Ben, Emma is also a tennis player and has played for the University of Florida.

She has achieved notable success in junior tennis, including winning the USTA Winter National Championships and being named ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year.

Although she has not yet reached the WTA level, she has a career-high singles ranking of No. 801.

Emma actively supports Ben’s career, celebrating his achievements on social media.

Early career

Shelton began playing tennis at the age of 12, influenced by his father, Bryan Shelton, a former professional player and coach.

His early introduction to the sport sparked a passion that led him to quickly rise through the ranks in junior tennis.

He became the USTA Boys 18s No. 3 and participated in various national tournaments, showcasing his talent and competitive spirit.

After a successful junior career, Shelton enrolled at the University of Florida, where he played for the Florida Gators.

In 2022, he achieved a significant milestone by winning the NCAA Singles Championship, solidifying his status as one of the top collegiate players in the United States.

During his time at Florida, he received multiple honors, including being named to the All-American team and earning accolades for his performance in both singles and doubles.

Professional career

Turning professional in August 2022 shortly after his collegiate success, Shelton was determined to compete at higher levels.

He began participating in ATP Challenger events, gradually building his experience and confidence on the professional circuit.

One of the defining moments of his career came during the 2023 US Open, where he reached the semifinals.

Known for his powerful serve and aggressive baseline play, Shelton’s style resonated well with audiences and commentators alike, earning him a reputation as an exciting player to watch.

In October 2023, he won his first ATP title at the Japan Open, defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Following this success, he secured his second ATP title at the Houston Open in April 2024, further establishing himself as a rising star on the tour.

By August 19, 2024, Shelton achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 13, reflecting his rapid ascent in professional tennis.

Accolades

As a collegiate player for the Florida Gators, Shelton was named the 2022 NCAA Singles Champion and the ITA National Player of the Year.

He ended the 2022 season ranked No. 1 in singles and was awarded SEC Player of the Year.

Professionally, Shelton has won two ATP singles titles: his first at the Japan Open in October 2023 and his second at the Houston Open in April 2024.

He made history by reaching the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, becoming the youngest American to do so in 30 years.

Additionally, he has achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No. 13 as of August 2024.