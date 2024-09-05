Ben Stiller Siblings: All About Amy Stiller

Benjamin Stiller, born on November 30, 1965, in New York City, is a prominent American actor, director, producer, and comedian.

He is the son of renowned comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, which influenced his early exposure to the entertainment industry.

Stiller began making Super 8 films as a child and later pursued acting and comedy, dropping out of UCLA to focus on his career.

His breakthrough came with The Ben Stiller Show, which earned him an Emmy Award.

Siblings

Stiller has one sibling, his older sister Amy Stiller.

Amy has appeared in many of Ben’s productions over the years, including Reality Bites, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Zoolander.

Ben and Amy grew up in an unconventional household, with both of their parents being successful comedians in show business.

Their parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, were a celebrated comedy team known as Stiller & Meara.

Ben has credited his family’s support and encouragement as being instrumental in his own career success.

Career

Stiller’s career spans acting, directing, and producing, making him a versatile figure in the entertainment industry.

He made his film debut in Empire of the Sun and gained early recognition with The Ben Stiller Show, which won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing.

Stiller’s directorial debut came with Reality Bites (1994), a cult classic that he also starred in.

His breakout role was in There’s Something About Mary, which solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

He has since starred in numerous successful films, including Zoolander, Meet the Parents and Tropic Thunder, the latter of which earned him critical acclaim and multiple nominations.

In recent years, Stiller has shifted focus to television, directing the acclaimed limited series Escape at Dannemora and the Apple TV+ series Severance both of which garnered Emmy nominations.

Throughout his career, Stiller’s films have grossed over $2.6 billion, showcasing his significant impact on the film industry.

Awards and accolades

Stiller has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, highlighting his contributions to film and television.

He won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program.for The Ben Stiller Show in 1993.

His work as a director was recognized with a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series for Escape at Dannemora in 2019.

In 2011, Stiller received the BAFTA Britannia Award, specifically the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

He has also been recognized at the MTV Movie Awards, where he won three awards, including Best Comedic Performance.for Meet the Parents, and received the MTV Generation Award in 2009.

Additionally, he won the Wannabe Award at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2007 and has received multiple nominations over the years.

Personal life

Stiller married actress Christine Taylor on May 13, 2000, in an oceanfront ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii.

The couple met in 1999 while filming a never-broadcast television pilot called Heat Vision and Jack.

They have two children together: a daughter, Ella Olivia, born in 2002, and a son, Quinlin Dempsey, born in 2005.

Stiller and Taylor announced their separation in 2017 after 17 years of marriage but continued to co-parent and attend public events together.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they reconciled and chose to live together again.

Their daughter, Ella, graduated from The Juilliard School in May 2024 with a degree in acting, showcasing the family’s continued connection to the arts.