Benjamin Šeško Siblings: All About Zala Šeško

Benjamin Šeško is a Slovenian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester United and the Slovenia national team.

Born on May 31, 2003, in Radeče, Slovenia, the forward is renowned for his physical presence, aerial ability, pace, and powerful finishing.

He has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young strikers in European football, drawing comparisons to top talents due to his all-round attacking profile.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Benjamin has a sister named Zala Šeško.

He shares a close relationship with his family, particularly his mother and sister, often spending quality time with them during the off-season.

Career

Šeško’s football journey started in his hometown of Radeče, where he joined the local club NK Radeče at the age of seven, initially trying out as a goalkeeper like his father before moving to outfield positions.

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He progressed through clubs such as Rudar Trbovlje, NK Krško, and NK Domžale before signing with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 at the age of 16.

After a successful loan at Liefering, he broke into Salzburg’s first team and won multiple Austrian Bundesliga titles.

In 2023, he transferred to RB Leipzig, where he continued to develop and score consistently in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

His performances attracted interest from top European clubs.

In August 2025, Šeško joined Manchester United in a significant transfer, adding his goal threat to the Premier League.

Internationally, he became Slovenia’s youngest-ever senior debutant in 2021 and has since been a regular for the national team, helping them in major competitions.

Accolades

With Red Bull Salzburg, Šeško won multiple Austrian Bundesliga titles as well as Austrian Cup successes.

At RB Leipzig, he contributed to further domestic silverware, including the German Super Cup.

On an individual level, he has been named Slovenian Footballer of the Year and has received the Slovenian Youth Footballer of the Year award multiple times.

His strong performances in the Premier League have also earned him recognition such as PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month.