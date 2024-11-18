Bethenny Frankel Criticizes Bravo’s ‘RHONY’ Reboot, Calls For Justice For Former Stars

Former Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Bethenny Frankel has criticized the franchise’s reboot, describing it in a now-deleted TikTok video as a “piece of trash.”

The Skinnygirl founder voiced her frustration, calling for recognition of the contributions of former cast members Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer, whom she described as the show’s backbone.

Frankel claimed that Bravo sidelined the original stars in favor of a “glossy” new cast, suggesting the network spent significantly more on the reboot while treating the previous cast poorly. “They’ve always been discarded,” she said, referencing the former stars’ salaries, demotions, and budgets during their time on the show.

The new cast, which includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont, premiered in July 2023 for the show’s 15th season.

While Frankel admitted she hasn’t watched the reboot, she emphasized her belief that the new cast lacks the charm and authenticity of the original stars.

Frankel suggested that Bravo reintroduce the former cast members, stating, “Go get the old girls and dust them off, mix them in… humble pie is coming in hot.”

In her deleted TikTok, Frankel also criticized Bravo’s earlier announcement of the reboot alongside a proposed legacy show featuring former stars, calling it “boring” and “confusing.”

While the legacy show did not materialize as planned, Bravo repackaged the idea as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’s fourth season, which features former RHONY stars.

Frankel, who helped launch the series in 2008 and starred in multiple seasons, has been outspoken about her views on the franchise’s direction.

Despite deleting her initial TikTok posts, she reiterated her demand for “justice” for the original stars in subsequent videos before taking them down as well.