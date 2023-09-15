Mbosso Flaunts Lavish Custom Pendant: A Million-Shilling Statement

Tanzanian music sensation and WCB signee, Mbosso, has taken the celebrity world by storm with his extravagant custom pendant, adorned with his name and face.

The singer, who patiently waited for over two years, finally received this remarkable piece of jewelry on Thursday, September 14, 2023, and it’s safe to say it was worth the wait.

The pendant, a true testament to his success, is reported to have cost Mbosso millions of Tanzanian shillings, and he couldn’t be happier with the investment.

This bespoke piece was specially crafted in the UK and boasts a dazzling combination of white, yellow, and black diamonds, all elegantly coated with a layer of pure gold.

During the grand unveiling of his opulent accessory, Mbosso seized the moment to send a powerful message to his fellow celebrities.

With a stern warning, he urged them to abandon their imitation chains, highlighting the health risks associated with fake jewelry.

“These pendants cost so much… invest my brothers and stop wearing fake chains (Vijana achene kuvaa mabati, tia hela). From now henceforth if a fan touches this we are fighting,” Mbosso declared.

Mbosso has now joined the league of his label boss, Diamond Platnumz, renowned for his lavish spending on extravagant pendants and bracelets.

The artist couldn’t contain his excitement as he flaunted his new acquisition with the words, “Aye ye ye! Naondokaje sasa??? Kwanza nawahi nini wakati nimeachwa???? #FRESHI @icejewlz.”

This lavish pendant comes on the heels of Mbosso’s recent generous gifts to his entire WCB crew, where he gifted himself and his colleagues a collection of expensive chains.

Earlier in June, he celebrated his success with the acquisition of one of his dream cars, a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Known as one of the most luxurious vehicles globally, this opulent ride typically costs between 30 million and 90 million Tanzanian shillings, depending on the customization preferences of the buyer. Mbosso is undeniably making waves not only in the music industry but also in the world of luxury and extravagance.

