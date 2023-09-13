Rick Ross Flaunts Private Jet Near Trump’s Aircraft, Hints At Billionaire Status

Rapper Rick Ross has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about his financial status by flaunting his private jet on Instagram, parked near former President Donald Trump’s aircraft.

The two planes share striking similarities in their markings, with Ross’s jet adorned in black and gold, while Trump’s features the iconic red, white, and blue colors of the American flag.

In his Instagram caption, Ross boldly claimed his place in the “Billionaires Row,” putting himself in the conversation alongside some of America’s most prosperous business moguls.

View this post on Instagram

However, the legitimacy of this claim has yet to be officially verified. Recent estimates place Ross’s net worth in the range of $100-150 million, a significant fortune by any measure, but not quite in the billionaire league.

If Ross’s wealth is indeed within this range, he would join an elite group of hip-hop figures who have achieved billionaire status, a club currently occupied by JAY-Z, Kanye West, and Diddy.

Ross clarified his Instagram post by stating that he made the billionaire reference based on people’s belief in the ability of someone with limited experience to take control of the modern world.

He explained further, alluding to the past presidential administration: “If you really believe this and you’re going to stand by this, well, let’s make it happen. So when significant changes occur, you all can adopt a more optimistic perspective.”

Ross also touched on the value of former President Barack Obama’s leadership and the appreciation for his eight years in office, suggesting that current events might offer a fresh perspective on his time as president.

