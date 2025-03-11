Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Siblings: Getting to Know Shakaris Laney

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is an American professional basketball player born on October 29, 1993, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A standout talent in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), she currently plays as a guard-forward for the New York Liberty.

Laney-Hamilton’s journey in basketball began at a young age, influenced heavily by her mother, Yolanda Laney, a former competitive basketball player at Cheyney State University.

She honed her skills at Smyrna High School in Delaware before excelling at Rutgers University, where she played college basketball for the Scarlet Knights.

Drafted 17th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Laney-Hamilton has since built a reputation as a versatile and resilient athlete.

Siblings

Betnijah has one sibling, a younger brother named Shakaris Laney.

While Betnijah pursued basketball with remarkable success, Shakaris carved his own path in athletics, playing college football as a shooting guard for the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Though less is documented about Shakaris compared to his high-profile sister, it’s clear that athleticism runs in the Laney family.

Career

Laney-Hamilton’s high school career at Smyrna High was exceptional, where she averaged 23.7 points, 10 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior, earning her a McDonald’s All-American nod in 2011.

At Rutgers University, she played 129 games, starting 107, and averaged 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, establishing herself as a defensive specialist and reliable scorer.

Her professional journey began with the Chicago Sky in 2015, but her early years in the WNBA were marked by challenges, including a season-ending knee injury in 2016.

After stints with the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever, her career took a significant turn in 2020 with the Atlanta Dream.

That year, she had a breakout season, showcasing her versatility and tenacity.

She signed with the New York Liberty in 2021, where she has since become a cornerstone of the team.

Despite injury setbacks in 2024, Laney-Hamilton played a pivotal role in the Liberty’s first-ever WNBA championship win, notably shining in Game 2 of the Finals.

Her international experience includes a successful 2015-16 season with the Perth Lynx in the Australian WNBL, where she led the team to the grand final.

Accolades

Laney-Hamilton earned the WNBA Most Improved Player Award after a standout season with the Atlanta Dream, alongside a selection to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team.

Her defensive prowess was recognized again in 2022 with another All-Defensive Team nod.

In 2021, she was named a WNBA All-Star in her first season with the New York Liberty, cementing her status as one of the league’s elite players.

Her contributions extend beyond statistics. In 2022, she received the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her impactful work with youth in New York.

Collegiately, she was honored with First-Team All-Big Ten in 2015 and Second-Team All-AAC in 2014.

Her crowning achievement came in 2024 when she helped the New York Liberty secure their first WNBA championship, a milestone that underscored her resilience and leadership on a championship-caliber team.