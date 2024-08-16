Ex-minister Bett, Two Others Injured in Accident Along Awasi-Kericho Road

Former roads minister Franklin Bett was Thursday night admitted in hospital with a head injury after being injured in an accident along Awasi-Kericho road, Kisumu County.

Police said he was in stable condition at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

Two other passengers and his driver were also injured and taken to hospital, police said.

Police said the incident happened at the Karange area along Awasi-Kericho road at about 7 pm on August 15.

It involved Bett’s four-wheel drive car and a tractor that was carrying sugarcane, police and witnesses said.

The driver of the tractor did not stop at the scene.

According to police, the accident happened when Bett’s driver rammed onto the tractor.

Both Bett’s car and the tractor were headed for the same direction when the accident happened.

Police believe Bett’s driver did not notice the tractor was ahead of him as it did not have any signage.

He will be interrogated for more information.

The tractor did not stop after the accident as the driver proceeded to his unknown destination.

According to police, Bett sustained a deep cut on the forehead while two other female adults who were in the car and the driver sustained slight injuries.

The former minister was rushed to Awasi Catholic Hospital in stable condition and later referred to Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu for further management.

Police visited the scene and towed Bett’s car to the station awaiting inspection.

Such accidents involving tractors carrying sugarcane have been a menace amid calls on authorities to stop the movements, especially at night.

Most of the tractors do not have signage to warn other road users and the sugarcane they carry obstruct many warnings.

Police said they are engaging local authorities for a better solution to the trend.

Farmers and factories involved are engaged in the debate for a solution.