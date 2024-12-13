Bettor who Kidnapped Himself for Ransom Arrested in Kitengela

A man who abducted himself, inflicted cuts on his body before demanding Sh100,000 ransom from his sister to secure his ‘release’ was ‘rescued’ by detectives.

The operation was conducted Friday December 13 morning within Kitengela township, Kajiado County.

This was after he hid for hours in a lodging while demanding a ransom from his family.

Nobert Mulwo, 25, was freed from the bounds of a rope fastened on his legs and arms and a bloody bandage that kept his mouth shut, a calculated move staged to influence the family to act fast and send the ransom.

Acting on a report made at Kajiado Police Station Thursday night indicating that Mulwo had been shoved in a Toyota Probox by two men who pretended to offer him a lift, DCI Crime Research and the Operations directorate moved swiftly in pursuit, tracing the alleged victim at Mutuku Lodgings in Kitengela.

Upon rescue and brief interrogation, detectives uncovered that the kidnapping was an extortion scheme orchestrated by the ‘victim’ and his accomplice only identified as Ndolo, after he (Mulwo) lost his entire November salary to betting.

Recovered were Sh10,100 in cash and the handset he was using to communicate with the family.

Also taken as exhibits were a scalpel blade and bandages he was using on the self-inflicted wound to create the impression that his kidnappers were ruthless and meant business.

He had sent the pictures to his sister claiming he was injured by his kidnappers.

The man was handed over to DCI Kajiado for legal processing and arraignment.

Such cases have been on the rise with individuals staging their kidnapping for money from relatives and friends.

For instance, in September this year, Meru detectives arrested three 17-year-olds who staged a fake kidnapping to extort Sh6 million from one of the teens’ family.

The con began in Kainginyo, Thimbiri, when two male suspects and a female accomplice, the alleged victim, devised a plan to falsely report her abduction.

According to police, the trio’s plan included faking a kidnapping for ransom.

The group then made ransom demands to her parents, warning that their daughter would disappear for good if the hefty sum was not paid.

On September 24, the Meru Police Station received a report from Jane’s family, who believed their daughter had been abducted.

According to police, frantic and desperate, the family tried to negotiate with the supposed kidnappers, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Officers from the station launched an immediate manhunt, reassuring the distressed family that they were working to bring their daughter back safely.

However, as the investigation continued, detectives from Imenti North discovered the truth about the abduction; the abductee had conspired with her two male accomplices to stage her own kidnapping in a misguided attempt to extort the money from her own family.

Following a forensic investigation, authorities tracked down the teenagers to a hideout in Kainginyo, where they were arrested.

During the raid, detectives said they discovered 20 rolls of marijuana in the teens’ possession.

While the family was relieved that their daughter was unharmed, the three were grilled as investigators go on with their work.