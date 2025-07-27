Beyoncé reunites Destiny’s Child at final Cowboy Carter show

Destiny’s Child have reunited for the first time in seven years for the grand finale of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas.

The trio surprised fans with a medley of some of their best-loved songs, including Lose My Breath and Bootylicious.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined Beyoncé for a rendition of her 2022 hit, Energy.

The chart-topping group went their separate ways in 2006, but have previously reunited during Beyoncé’s half-time performance at the Super Bowl in 2013 and at her Coachella headline slot in 2018.

After the show on Saturday, Beyoncé shared a photo of the trio, dressed in gold jumpsuits, on her Instagram without a caption.

Fans were treated to several guest performances throughout the Vegas show, with Beyoncé bringing out her husband Jay-Z and country singer Shaboozey for brief cameos.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter, also made an appearance. The 13-year-old has been a fixture of her mother’s shows throughout the tour.

The performance in Las Vegas was the 32nd and final of her Cowboy Carter tour, which also saw her perform in her hometown of Houston, Texas in June.

The three-hour rodeo extravaganza has been praised for its high energy and artistry.

It takes its name from Beyoncé’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which was met with critical acclaim, including taking the top album prize at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The show has broken ticket records at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Stade De France in Paris.

