Biden Announces New Military Aid Package for Ukraine in Call with Zelensky

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 23, 2024, and announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $125 million. This package includes air-defence missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armour missiles, and ammunition.

During the call, Biden reaffirmed the US’s “unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” in their ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky expressed gratitude for the new aid and emphasized the urgent need for additional weapons, particularly air defense systems, to protect Ukrainian cities, communities, and critical infrastructure.

I spoke with @POTUS Joe Biden and thanked him for his warm congratulations on Ukraine’s National Flag Day and the upcoming Independence Day. The Ukrainian people are grateful to President Biden, his administration, Congress, and the entire American people for their unwavering… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2024

In a tweet following the call, Zelensky thanked President Biden for his warm congratulations on Ukraine’s National Flag Day and upcoming Independence Day. He also expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from Biden, his administration, Congress, and the American people, which has been crucial for Ukraine’s resilience and statehood.

Zelensky highlighted the importance of the new aid package and the need for continued sanctions pressure on Russia. He also thanked the United States for approving a new round of sanctions targeting Russia’s fuel and energy sectors, metallurgy, finance, and military-industrial complex, emphasizing the need for persistent sanctions to pressure Russia further.