Scottish legend Billy Connolly, affectionately known as “The Big Yin,” boasts a net worth of $20 million, a fortune built on a multifaceted career that spans music, stand-up comedy, acting, and art. From humble beginnings in Glasgow to international stardom, Connolly’s journey is as remarkable as his influence on British entertainment.

Billy Connolly Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth November 24, 1942 Place of Birth Glasgow Nationality Brits Profession Comedian, Stand-Up Comedian, Musician, Singer, Presenter, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Score Composer, Voice Actor, Boilermaker

From Shipyards to Spotlight

Born on November 24, 1942, in Glasgow, William “Billy” Connolly’s early life was shaped by hardship. After his mother abandoned the family and his father returned from the RAF to raise him and his sister in challenging conditions, Billy endured years of abuse. Despite these traumatic experiences, he discovered solace in music and comedy—interests that would later define his career.

After stints delivering books and baked goods, and later working as a boilermaker in shipyards, Connolly followed his passion for folk music. He formed the Humblebums alongside Tam Harvey and Gerry Rafferty in the 1960s, releasing a series of albums that blended traditional Scottish folk with humorous lyrics.

Comedy Fame

Though music was his starting point, Connolly’s natural gift for storytelling and humor saw him gravitate toward stand-up comedy. By the early 1970s, he had become a staple of the British comedy scene, known for his raw, observational humor and uninhibited stage presence. His 1975 spoof of Tammy Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” topped UK charts, propelling him further into the mainstream.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Connolly’s stand-up shows became legendary. His candid, often profane reflections on everyday life broke comedy taboos and earned him multiple accolades, including topping Channel 4’s list of greatest stand-up comedians in both 2007 and 2010.

Global Personality

Connolly seamlessly transitioned into acting, earning critical acclaim for his role in Mrs. Brown (1997), opposite Judi Dench, which earned him a BAFTA nomination. His film credits include The Last Samurai, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Brave, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. His warm, rugged persona made him a favorite in family films and dramas alike.

In addition to acting, Connolly hosted several widely-watched travel documentaries, starting with World Tour of Scotland in 1994. These shows, celebrated for their humor and heartfelt insights, added to his wealth and cemented his place in British pop culture.

Honors, Retirement

In 2003, Billy Connolly was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and in 2017, he was knighted—becoming Sir Billy Connolly—for his services to entertainment and charity. Even after his 2013 diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, Connolly remained active in the arts, especially through painting and voice work.

Also Read: Stephen Graham Net Worth

He officially retired from live performances in 2018, yet his work continues to inspire new generations of comedians and entertainers.

Personal Life

Billy was married to Iris Pressagh from 1969 until their divorce in 1985, and they had two children together. In 1989, he married Pamela Stephenson, a psychologist and performer, with whom he has three children. The couple has lived in various places, including New Zealand and the U.S.

Billy Connolly Net Worth

Billy Connolly net worth is $20 million.