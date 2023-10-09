Blac Chyna: Unveiling Impressive Net Worth

Blac Chyna, an American reality television personality, former stripper, and social media entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $5 million. Blac Chyna is renowned for her high-profile relationships, including rapper Tyga and Rob Kardashian, as well as her ventures in beauty-related businesses.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White on May 11, 1988, in Washington, D.C., comes from a family with strong military ties. Her mother, Shalana-Jones Hunter, known as Tokyo Toni, served in the U.S. military in 1991 and is the CEO of her own production company.

Tokyo Toni has also been featured prominently in reality TV shows centered around her daughter. After completing high school, Blac Chyna pursued higher education in Maryland.

Blac Chyna OnlyFans Earnings

Numerous reports have suggested that Blac Chyna is one of the top earners on the adult social platform OnlyFans, with claims of a staggering $20 million monthly income. To put this in perspective, her former boyfriend Tyga was reportedly among the platform’s top 10 earners, making around $8 million annually.

However, these figures don’t align with reality. In a lawsuit against the Kardashians, Blac Chyna herself testified that she earned a total of just $1 million from OnlyFans, far from the reported millions per month. She also asserted that her overall income from all sources was approximately $2 million per year.

The Kardashian Lawsuit and Personal Finances

In 2017, Blac Chyna filed a $108 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, alleging that they intentionally orchestrated the cancellation of her reality show “Rob & Chyna” after just one season. While the show was initially renewed for a second season, it was later put “on hold” by the E! network. Legal filings indicated that members of the Kardashian family influenced this decision. Blac Chyna’s lawsuit targeted Kim, Kris, Khloe, and Kylie as defendants. Despite the Kardashians’ efforts to dismiss the lawsuit, a judge denied their request in October 2020.

In March 2022, Blac Chyna expressed financial difficulties, citing a lack of child support from Rob Kardashian. In response, Rob claimed to cover nearly all of their child’s expenses. Rob had previously sought a reduction in support payments, pointing to Blac Chyna’s substantial income as a multi-millionaire.

Jury selection for the trial began in April 2022, with Blac Chyna providing testimony. During her deposition, she revealed some surprising details:

She did not file personal taxes in 2019, 2020, or 2021.

She claimed to lack a personal bank account.

Her reported annual income in 2018, 2019, and 2020 was $2 million.

Her earnings from OnlyFans totaled just $1 million, significantly less than previously rumored.

Blac Chyna’s Path from Stripping to Stardom

Blac Chyna embarked on a career in stripping to cover her college tuition fees. Her journey took her from college in Washington to Johnson & Wales University in Miami, where she balanced classes with her burgeoning stripping career.

Struggling to stay awake during lectures due to her exhausting double life, Blac Chyna ultimately chose to leave college and focus on stripping full-time.

The Initial Breakthrough and Modeling Career

With college behind her, Blac Chyna turned her attention to modeling, landing her first major deal with Dimepiece Magazine, gracing its front cover.

Soon, she gained recognition from publications like Straight Stuntin’ Magazine and Black Men’s Magazine, steadily expanding her portfolio. Her foray into the Hip-Hop and urban scene garnered attention, notably from Drake, who mentioned her in one of his songs.

The Road to Mainstream Success

In 2010, Drake’s nod to Blac Chyna proved pivotal, catapulting her to stardom. Her social media presence skyrocketed, and she secured a role as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the “Monster” music video.

This recognition earned her the title of Model of the Year at the 2011 Urban Model Awards. She also appeared in Tyga’s “Rack City” music video and graced the pages of publications such as Smooth Girl and Urban Ink.

Her illustrious 2012 wrapped up with a cameo in one of Nicki Minaj’s music videos.

Net Worth Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna net worth is $5 million. Despite widespread internet rumors about her astronomical earnings from OnlyFans, which claim she makes $20 million per month ($240 million per year), the truth is far more modest.

Blac Chyna Relationships

Blac Chyna’s romantic life has often made headlines. Her first high-profile relationship was with rapper Tyga. Their connection began in 2011 and soon resulted in the birth of their son in 2012. Though Tyga purchased a home for the family, the relationship eventually came to an end. Tyga’s new love interest? None other than Kylie Jenner, marking a high-profile shift in their dynamic.

