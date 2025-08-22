Blogger ‘Sniper’ buried nearly two years after his murder in Meru

Slain Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper, was Friday buried, more than 19 months after his brutal killing.

During his burial at his home in Kabuitu, Igembe East ward, Igembe Central constituency, family, friends, and relatives urged the government to ensure justice is served.

The family had vowed not to lay Sniper to rest until his killers are prosecuted.

Sniper’s murder case remains in court at Kiambu Law Courts, with five accused persons awaiting their fate upon the completion of the judicial process.

The deceased went missing in Meru town on December 2, 2023, before his body was found weeks later on the banks of the Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County.

A post-mortem carried out by government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed that Sniper had been tortured to death and that he died of strangulation.

Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen, and also had fractured ribs and showed injuries.

His body has been lying in Maua Methodist Hospital mortuary ever since.

The probe roped in the political class in the are for months before police picked up the posting suspect in the murder.