Kenya To Introduce Whole Blood Automation To Enhance Blood Transfusion Services

Kenya is set to roll out whole blood automation technology to modernize its blood transfusion services and improve access to safe blood across the country.

The announcement was made by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Harry Kimtai during the Africa Technology Day, hosted by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies in Nairobi.

Speaking to delegates from across Africa and representatives from Terumo Corporation Japan, Kimtai emphasized that blood is a critical resource in healthcare, playing a key role in surgery, childbirth, cancer treatment, and managing conditions like Sickle Cell Disease.

“Blood is a life-saving resource. Without it, many medical services would come to a halt,” Kimtai said. “Through automation, we will improve the efficiency, quality, and sustainability of blood services in Kenya.”

The new technology, developed by Terumo, will speed up blood processing and enhance quality while reducing wastage.

Once fully implemented in Kenya’s regional blood centers, the system will extend the shelf life of red blood cells from six days to 45 days and allow frozen platelets to last up to two years.

Kimtai also highlighted the progress made by Zambia and Uganda in adopting modern blood technologies and urged other African nations to follow suit.

“Africa has an opportunity to leapfrog in technology, rather than follow traditional evolutionary paths,” he noted.

He called on the private sector, learning institutions, and the public to support voluntary blood donation, moving away from reliance on high school donors.

“Blood is a gift we all have — and one we can give freely to save lives,” he added.

The event brought together health sector stakeholders from across Africa to discuss innovations in blood management, with Kenya positioning itself at the forefront of modernizing healthcare in line with its Universal Health Coverage agenda.