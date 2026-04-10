Bo Naylor Siblings: All About Myles and Josh Naylor

Bo Naylor is a Canadian professional baseball catcher currently playing for the Cleveland Guardians of Major League Baseball.

Born Noah-Gibson “Bo” Naylor on February 21, 2000, in Mississauga, Ontario, he stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds, batting left-handed and throwing right-handed.

Naylor grew up in a baseball-centric household in Canada and has developed into a solid defensive catcher with emerging offensive potential, known for his athleticism behind the plate, game-calling abilities, and occasional power at the dish.

He is one of the few Black Canadian players in the majors, with Jamaican descent through his mother.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bo is the middle of three brothers in a remarkable baseball family from Mississauga, Ontario.

His older brother, Josh Naylor, born in 1997, is a first baseman/outfielder who played alongside Bo with the Guardians from 2022 until Josh was traded away in 2025, eventually landing with the Seattle Mariners.

The two shared memorable moments, including hitting home runs in the same inning on National Siblings Day in 2024.

Their younger brother, Myles Naylor, born in 2005, is a third baseman/infielder drafted in the second round by the Oakland Athletics in 2023 and remains in their minor league system.

All three brothers attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School and were selected in the first or second round of the MLB Draft.

Also Read: Kenley Jansen Siblings: Meet Ardley and Verney Jansen

Career

Naylor excelled at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School and represented Canada in international youth competitions, including the Under-18 Baseball World Cup.

He committed to Texas A&M University but was selected by the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He progressed steadily through the Guardians’ minor league system, showcasing strong defensive skills and improving at the plate.

Naylor made his major league debut in 2022 and gradually earned more playing time, becoming the primary catcher by 2023 after the team moved on from veteran options.

Through the early part of the 2026 season, he has accumulated a batting average around .200-.220 with power potential, contributing in the Guardians’ lineup while providing reliable defense and pitch framing.

His tenure has included postseason appearances with Cleveland, and he continues to develop as a key part of their young core.

Accolades

Naylor has been highlighted for his contributions during the Guardians’ competitive seasons, including strong showings in pitch framing and base-stealing prevention.

While he has not yet earned All-Star selections or major individual awards as of 2026, his rapid rise through the system and role in Cleveland’s catching future have drawn praise from scouts and analysts.

International experience with Team Canada, such as his participation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, adds to his résumé.