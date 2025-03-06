Bobby Deol, the popular Bollywood actor, has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹66 crore (equivalent to $8 million). Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, delivering memorable performances and earning accolades, including a Filmfare Award for Best Debut.

Bobby Deol Net Worth in Rupees ₹66 crore (equivalent to $8 million) Date of Birth January 27, 1969 Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian Profession Actor

Early Life

Bobby Deol was born on January 27, 1969, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He comes from a renowned Bollywood family—his father is legendary actor Dharmendra, and his stepmother is veteran actress Hema Malini. Growing up in a film-oriented household, Bobby was naturally drawn to the world of cinema.

Career

Bobby Deol made his first on-screen appearance as a child actor in the 1977 film Dharam Veer. However, his official Bollywood debut came in 1995 with Barsaat, which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor and the Screen Award for Most Promising Debut Actor. His performance in the romantic thriller established him as a rising star.

Bobby Deol Iconic Films

Following his debut, Bobby Deol starred in several successful films, solidifying his place in the industry. Some of his most notable movies include:

Gupt (1997) – A suspense thriller that became a box office hit

Soldier (1998) – A major commercial success

Dillagi (1999) – His first collaboration with brother Sunny Deol

Bichhoo (2000) – A crime thriller that gained cult status

Ajnabee (2001) – A psychological thriller alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu

Humraaz (2002) – Earned him a Filmfare Best Actor nomination

Apne (2007) – A family drama featuring his father and brother

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) – A comedy-drama that revived his career

OTT Comeback

In recent years, Bobby Deol has reinvented himself with digital platforms. His performances in web series like Aashram (2020) were widely appreciated, earning him a new generation of fans. He continues to balance his career between films and streaming projects.

Bobby Deol Net Worth in Rupees

With a net worth of approximately ₹66 crore, Bobby Deol enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. His wealth comes from his film career, brand endorsements, and OTT projects. He owns several high-end cars and properties, reflecting his successful journey in Bollywood.

Also Read: Azim Premji Net Worth