Bobi Wine shot, injured in scuffle with police

Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was Tuesday rushed to Nsambya Hospital after he was shot and injured during clashes with security officers in metro Kampala.

Television footage showed a bleeding Bobi Wine wheeled into the hospital with an injury on his left lower leg, following a Tuesday evening scuffle in Bulindo Town, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that violent confrontation erupted as police sought to disperse growing crowds as the former presidential candidate returned from the municipality, where he had attended a thanksgiving at the invitation of his opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party lawyer George Musisi.

“After the celebration, Bobi Wine embarked on a procession up to Bulindo Town. Police advised against it.

Despite their guidance, he insisted on proceeding and closing the road, leading to police intervention to prevent the procession,” police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said.

Earlier, NUP suggested that security forces “made an attempt on the life Bobi Wine.”

“Police and military surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters and other projectiles.

In the process, our president Bobi Wine, who was clearly targeted, was shot in the leg. He is currently being attended to by a team of medical doctors,” reads a post on his X account.

But police “claimed Bobi Wine stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, whereas Bobi Wine and his team assert that he was shot.”

In a statement on X, his social handle administrator said that Bobi Wine is was receiving treatment.

Bobi Wine’s admin further promised to share more information on his health.

“Our President Bobi Wine has been shot in the leg by police in Bulindo! He’s been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. We’ll keep the country updated on his situation,” the statement on X read.

Bobi Wine is an Ugandan activist, politician, singer, lawyer, and actor.

He is a former Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East constituency in Wakiso District, in Uganda’s Central Region.

Bobi Wine is also the leader of the National Unity Platform political party.

In June 2019, he announced his candidacy for the 2021 Ugandan presidential election.

He participated in the 2021 election but lost to the current President, Yoweri Museveni.

Bobi Wine is often outspoken about political and social issues in Uganda, generating some controversy.

The Ugandan opposition leader has on several occasions rallied Kampala residents to protest in what he termed poor infrastructure, among others.