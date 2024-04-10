Bodies of Three Linked to Eastleigh Shooting, Robbery Found at City Mortuary

Three suspects linked to a daylight robbery and shooting in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area were found dead.

The shooting and robbery took place March 30 and about Sh3.9 million was stolen.

A victim of the robbery is still in hospital with a spinal injury.

The bodies of Fredrick Kopo, Jaylen Kibe and one woman only identified as Esther were found at the City Mortuary on Sunday.

They were booked as victims of drowning and their bodies recovered from a river in Lari, Kiambu County.

Kopo who is also known as Baba Shania alias Frik was from Huruma, Kiamaiko.

Kibe was buried at the Kariokor cemetery on Tuesday April 9, according to his family.

He was a Muslim.

The body of Kopo was badly injured with one eye missing and a broken leg.

He had also, together with Kibe been traced to Mombasa after the robbery and arrested. It is not clear at what point he was released.

He had run to Mombasa to purchase a car after the robbery, those close to him say.

He had also been placed at the scene of the shooting and is the one who pulled the trigger seriously injuring Adan Ali Mohamed in the neck.

His accomplice too was located in Mombasa where he was traced to.

He was in the company of a woman who is only identified as Esther.

Police did not respond to the news of the bodies in mortuary.

The families of Kopo and Esther refused to disclose much on them. They are meeting in Huruma to plan for their burial.

A team of detectives had been sent to pursue the gang that shot and seriously wounded a 26 year old man during a robbery mission of $30,000 (Sh3,969,726).

The gang was riding on a motorbike when they struck hitting Adan who was also on another motorcycle headed to the same direction on Eastleigh’s Muratina Street.

Police said the incident happened Saturday March 30 at 11 am at the crowded place.

The incident was captured on security cameras.

The rider carrying the gunman had sped and overtook the one with Adan and stopped before he jumped off and approached the victim.

He was seen demanding a bag carrying the cash and when Adan hesitated, he was shot at close range in the neck.

Doctors said the bullet injured the spinal cord and exited at the back.

He fell off the motorcycle as his rider remained confused.

The gunman grabbed the cash and jumped onto his waiting motorcycle and drove away. Adan said had intended to deposit the money at one of the banks at BBS Mall.

However, upon arrival, he discovered that the bank was closed when he decided to return home, opting to ride a bodaboda for convenience.

He did not know he was being pursued by the thugs who had prior information on the cash.

The cash was from two days sales of oil products his boss handles in the area.

As the rider reached the Bulsho car wash on Muratina Street, another bodaboda rider intercepted him. The perpetrator immediately grabbed the cash, wrapped it in green paper, and fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed Adan to the nearby Health Gate Hospital where he was admitted.

Police are also investigating to know if the incident was an inside job.

They will review the people who had interacted with the victim and all those around him.